16-year-old hit by vehicle while in crosswalk in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has been hospitalized following an incident in which she was hit by a vehicle and knocked unconscious Thursday morning in front of Pleasant Grove High School.

According to the Pleasant Grove Police Department, the crash occurred in a crosswalk at 200 South and 700 East.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where her current condition is unknown.

An investigation into the crash is underway, with police telling FOX 13 News that the driver remained at the accident scene and cooperated with police.