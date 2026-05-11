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46-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash on US-6

46-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash on US-6
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One person is dead following a crash on US-6 on Sunday night. The name of the victim hasn't been identified.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. when the motorcyclist was stopped on the right lane of US-6 for reported mechanical issues.

A vehicle was traveling westbound and struck the motorcycle. Investigators say the area has very limited lighting.

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man, died at the scene; his passenger had moved away from the roadway and wasn't injured. The driver and passenger of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

US-6 was closed in both directions for some time while the investigation took place.

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