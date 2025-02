An accident on Interstate 15 in Sandy is causing major delays for commuters headed towards Salt Lake City.

Watch LIVE below as I-15 is backed up after accident near 9800 South:

The accident is in the middle of the northbound lanes near 9800 South.

UHP Van smashes into SUV on I-15 in Sandy

As of 9:30 a.m., the Express Lanes and one other lane is open for traffic but there is a long backup leading up to the accident scene.

It's not known if there are any injuries.