Bicyclist airlifted in critical condition following collision with vehicle in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A bicyclist is in critical condition following a collision near the Smith's Marketplace in Kaysville. 200 North from Flint Street to Mountain Vistas is currently closed while police investigate.

According to Kaysville Police, at around 9:00 a.m. Monday, they were called to the accident near the Denver and Rio Grande Western Rail Trail. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the bicyclist with multiple injuries, including abrasions and head trauma.

The victim was taken to the hospital via airflight from Med Air. Their current condition is unknown.

What led up to the collision, or if any other people who witnessed it stayed on scene, isn't known. Police say they expect the roadway to be closed for several hours as they complete their investigation.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials and will update this article when we learn more.