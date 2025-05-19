Trailer rolls and hits semi blocking lanes of northbound I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash on northbound I-15 in Salt Lake City that blocked 4 lanes of traffic on the northbound side of the interstate for a time is under investigation.

Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation are asking drivers to use I-215 as an alternate route.

Utah Highway Patrol says that a trailer rolled near the 600 North exit on I-15, near North Temple, and collided with the back of a semi. Currently, the semi is out of traffic, but the rolled trailer is blocking several lanes. No injuries have been reported.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more and will update this article when we learn more.