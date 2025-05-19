Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Trailer rolls and hits semi blocking lanes of northbound I-15 in Salt Lake City

Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash on northbound I-15 in Salt Lake City that blocked 4 lanes of traffic on the northbound side of the interstate for a time is under investigation.

Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation are asking drivers to use I-215 as an alternate route.

Utah Highway Patrol says that a trailer rolled near the 600 North exit on I-15, near North Temple, and collided with the back of a semi. Currently, the semi is out of traffic, but the rolled trailer is blocking several lanes. No injuries have been reported.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more and will update this article when we learn more.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere