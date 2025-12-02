Crash closes Mountain View corridor in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City have closed the southbound Mountain View Corridor at 4100 South due to a crash.

West Valley City police say the crash was between a pickup truck and a semi and happened at 5:30 a.m. According to investigators, the truck slammed into the back of the semi and caught fire.

The people in the truck were able to get out by themselves and only suffered minor injuries, according to police. The semi driver wasn't injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police say they expect the roadway to be closed for several hours.