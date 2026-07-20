Deadly semi crash causing traffic issues on I-215 in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A deadly crash involving a semi on Interstate 215 in Taylorsville is causing some delays for drivers attempting to get through the area.

Watch Live: Crews responding to deadly crash in Taylorsville

The Utah Department of Transportation first reported the crash at around 12:30 p.m., on Monday.

What caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved isn't clear at this time. Utah Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 13 News that one person has died.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story