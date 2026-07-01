Don't get caught in traffic, road closures planned for July 4 holiday

As you begin preparing to celebrate America's 250th this weekend, there are several planned road closures you should avoid. The Utah Department of Transportation released a list of Independence Day celebrations for Saturday that are expected to affect traffic.

West Jordan Grand Parade:



Redwood Road between 8000 South and 7000 South will be closed

10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday

7000 South from Redwood Road to 2200 West will also be closed

Provo, Independence Day Grand Parade:



University Avenue between Provo High School and 200 South

Closed from 8:00 a.m. until the parade concludes

Several other streets will also be a part of the parade route, including Center Street

More details

Provo, Stadium of Fire:



No road closures, but drivers should expect heavy traffic and an increase in pedestrians near LaVell Edwards Stadium

The event runs from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., but attendees will arrive hours before the event begins

Springdale, Zion Canyon Independence Day Parade:



State Route 9 is closed between Sage Lane and Park Lane

8:30 a.m. to Noon

Murray, Fun Days Parade:



State Street will be closed between 6400 South and 4800 South

Begins at 7:30 a.m.

Multiple other local streets will be closed for the parade

More details

UDOT officials say that their traffic engineers expect minimal congestion on most major routes. Interstate 15 and U.S. Route 6 may experience additional delays of about 10 to 20 minutes during peak travel times.

UDOT is suspending work on some construction projects and working to open all lanes where possible. However, some lane restrictions and traffic shifts will remain in place to protect crews and drivers, including the work zone on US-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Two miles of US-6 near Thistle Junction (the US-6 and US-89 intersection) are reduced to one lane in each direction. Those lane closures are in place at all times so crews can finish a safety project before the winter season starts.

