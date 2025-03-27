Driver allegedly crashes and tries to get into a different car in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A driver is now in police custody after police say he ran a red light, causing a crash, and then attempted to get into another vehicle at the scene. Officials have not released the name of the driver they arrested.

Utah Department of Transportation first reported the crash at the intersection of 10600 S and 400 W at 8:55 a.m. South Jordan police tell FOX 13 News that a driver ran a red light and struck multiple vehicles.

Police say the driver that ran the light then attempted to get into another truck to leave the scene. An undercover detective for the department was in the area and stopped the man from leaving.

One juvenile driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 3 vehicles had to be towed from the area.

South Jordan police say the driver will face driving under the influence charges, among others.