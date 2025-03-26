Watch Now
Driver standoff that shut down I-15 near Nephi ends

NEPHI, Utah — A standoff with an uncooperative driver who attempted to flee from a traffic stop near Nephi shut down both directions of Interstate 15 for about an hour Wednesday before the man surrendered.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle at milepost 217 before it fled. The vehicle later crashed five miles down the road.

According to UHP, the driver was not cooperative with authorities, forcing the highway to be shut down in both directions until he surrendered at approximately 5:45 p.m.

