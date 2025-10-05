Car theft suspect causes fire at Salt Lake City gas station while attempting to flee, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man driving a stolen car caused a massive fire at a gas station in Salt Lake City while trying to evade capture.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a Salt Lake City police officer spotted a stolen car at a Maverik, located at 425 S. Redwood Road. When the officer approached, the suspect put the car in reverse and backed into a gas pump, according to SLCPD. This knocked the pump over, and both the car and the pump caught on fire.

Police said the man tried to flee on foot but was caught by officers.

The gas station and store were evacuated, and then the Salt Lake City Fire Department arrived and put out the flames.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to jail. He is facing multiple felony charges.