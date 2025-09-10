Fatal crash closes northbound I-15 at 400 South

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers taking northbound Interstate 15 are asked to avoid the area near 400 South as officials work to clear a fatal crash from the roadway.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash was a fatal rear-end collision. According to troopers, a pickup truck ran into the back of a Jeep, killing the Jeep's driver.

Who the driver of the Jeep was isn't confirmed, but officials say he was an adult man.

The driver of the truck is still on the scene and cooperating with investigators.

The Utah Department of Transportation says the northbound side of I-15 will be closed for several hours at 400 South. Drivers will have to exit at 600 South or westbound I-80. For those who exit at 600 South, they can regain access to the northbound I-15 at 500 South.

Utah Highway Patrol hopes to have the left 3 lanes of the roadway open within the next 20 minutes.

Officials tell drivers to expect delays due to the crash as far south as Sandy during the morning commute.

FOX 13 News is contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.