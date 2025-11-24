Here's where, when to expect Thanksgiving traffic delays on Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — While some Thanksgiving traditions are fun, others are real turkeys. Holiday traffic is among the latter, and Utah drivers are being advised of possible delays on local highways leading up to the big day.

The Utah Department of Transportation believes holiday traffic could begin as early as Tuesday, with drivers warned to expect delays on Southbound Interstate 15 of up to 20 minutes between 3-8 p.m.

On Wednesday, 10 minutes of additional delays are expected on Southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County between 2-5 p.m., with peak traffic occurring from 3-4 p.m. The Nephi area should also expect 10-minute delays on Southbound I-15 from noon to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE for real-time, 24/7 traffic information across Utah.