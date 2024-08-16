How does new crosswalk signal system keep Utahns safe?

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Students aren't the only ones getting used to the new school year across Utah. A new signal system helping kids and adults stay safe on local roads is making its debut in one city.

Near Bella Vista Elementary in Cottonwood Heights, the intersection of the well-traveled route between Fort Union Boulevard and Nye Drive has been a safety concern for years, especially when school's not in session.

"We feel pretty good with our crossing guards and our police to slow down residents and make sure they stop, but this HAWK light in non-school hours, we think can be really beneficial," said Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Weichers.

The HAWK signal system project was two years in the making, arriving thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation and a federal grant. It's installation comes in the wake of two incidents in the same week last October at or near the crosswalk.

A 57-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car outside the crosswalk, while a 12-year-old boy using the crosswalk was seriously hurt when hit by an impaired driver.

"It was devastating to our community, honestly in mourning, and he survived but he was in critical condition, and his life has been changed forever," the mayor explained.

HAWK signals showcase a yellow, red and flashing red sequence to alert motorists of pedestrians. Unlike regular crosswalk signals, HAWK only operates when a pedestrian actually pushes the crossing button.

Over the years, there has been no shortage of citizens who have banded together to advocate for the HAWK system at the location. Maddie Melini, who teaches at Hillcrest high school, had a daughter who attended Bella Vista Elementary.

"Just networking with them, I've wanted to see more projects like this, and our city has come through for us," she said.

According to Weichers, the city is just getting started when it comes to installing more state-of-the-art crosswalk signal systems.

"I want the community to understand that this is not the end," he said, "this is the beginning of Cottonwood Heights trying to make our roads safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and for all those who are not in a motor vehicle."