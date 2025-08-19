The art of chocolate making at Taste: Provo's hidden gem of unique flavor

PROVO, Utah — For Grant Fry, choosing his favorite chocolate is like picking a favorite child. "I think right now one of my favorites we're in the process of developing is an ube dark chocolate," he said.

As the co-owner and head chocolatier at Taste in Provo, Grant has fallen in love with the complexities of chocolate making and flavor profiles — a passion that began when he joined Taste as one of the first employees under the original owners.

"It's this combination of amazing cacao from out there somewhere in the world, combining with these local Utah ingredients," Fry said.

The iconic chocolatier has turned into a full chocolate and dining experience with tastings, afternoon tea, and more, with delicious menu items created in-house. "To see it hit someone's taste buds and to kind of see this wow moment happen of this is so interesting or unique or different than I was expecting, it's just a really cool moment," Fry said.

But Taste isn't just about what's in the shop. They also partner with local companies, organizations, and universities to create flavors that tell a story. "One of our biggest ones is with Explore Utah Valley, where they give us different places around the county to highlight," Fry added.

Even after all these years, there's still so much more to discover about Taste, and they hope to reach people through new projects and community events. "We've really been kind of a hidden gem for a long time, and I think it's just kind of time for Utah to learn about us."

To learn more about Taste, their hours, or make a reservation, you can visit their website here.