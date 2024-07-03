Independence from traffic! UDOT expects only minimal holiday delays

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's predominant construction cone orange color isn't expected to bleed into the red, white and blue of the Fourth of July holiday on state roadways, with drivers likely feeling independence from delays and other traffic headaches.

The Utah Department of Transportation is expecting minimal delays over the holiday weekend, with nearly all construction projects suspended starting July 4. The break will allow for all lanes of traffic to be open for travelers.

While roadways should be fully open, normal delays should be expected in areas that usually experience higher-than-normal traffic during holidays, such as national and state parks.

Heading into the holiday weekend, drivers might experience slight delays Wednesday in the following areas:

