Interstate 215 crash that injured 2 is slowing traffic in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A crash in West Valley City at the interchange between Interstate 215 and SR-201 has sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic in the area. What led to the crash isn't clear at this time.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two victims, one man and one woman, were injured in the crash.

The man suffered serious injuries while the woman, according to officials, suffered moderate injuries.

All lanes except the far left lane are currently blocked while the investigation takes place.

