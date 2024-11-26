Law enforcement buckling down on snow traction in Cottonwood Canyons

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — More snow is expected to hit Utah's mountains this week. As people plan their trips up to Cottonwood Canyons, they may want to plan for long traffic lines.

“We’re coming into the busiest recreational ski times of the season,” said Sgt. Gary Young with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

Young shared how after the holidays and through the first few months of the year, they expect to see an influx in visitors to the Cottonwood Canyons.

“Especially on these snow days when people are trying to get up onto the ski resorts, it’s going to be busy, so if you have that sticker, they’re just going to pass you right through,” said Zackery Jensen, the manager at Big O Tires in Fort Union.

UDOT and law enforcement agencies are buckling down on the traction law. According to UDOT's Cottonwood Canyons website:

"The Traction Law is Utah’s administrative rule (R20-6) that the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and law enforcement implements during severe winter driving conditions. It is important to ensure that you have traction devices (snow tires, chains, snow socks, etc.) appropriate for winter driving conditions, it is the rule of the road. Traction devices are required during severe winter weather conditions on roads throughout Utah, including Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons."

There's also an effort to make the flow of traffic smoother by not permitting unsafe vehicles.

“When you’re going up a canyon and you don’t have the proper equipment, then you can’t get up on the canyon and you’re stuck on the roadway,” said Young.

Jensen explained the importance of having a snow-ready vehicle while driving through the Cottonwood Canyons. He also shared how they've already seen many customers come in for the sticker.

“We’ve been crazy busy. Everyone has been coming in to get their snow sticker before snow starts flying in the canyon,” said Jensen.

At the bottom of Cottonwood Canyons, agencies will be inspecting vehicles once UDOT enacts the traction law.

“Two-wheel-drive vehicles have to have the three peak tire on the vehicle, and then they have to have the traction devices in all four of the tires on that two wheel vehicle,” said Young.

They're checking that cars are all set for snowy road conditions throughout the canyons.

"Check the tread depths, make sure that the tires are good to go up the canyon, make sure they’re snow tire, 3-peak rated or mud and snow,” said Jensen.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department advises drivers to plan ahead.

“There’s going to be a lot more traffic on there and especially if your car is not yet prepared, doesn’t have the sticker or the proper equipment yet, it’s going to slow everybody going up and down the canyon,” said Young.