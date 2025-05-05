'Medical emergency' causes rollover accident on I-15 in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A rollover accident involving a driver believed to have suffered a medical emergency caused several lanes of Interstate 15 to be closed Monday.

The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near 500 West just before 11:30 a.m., shutting down multiple lanes.

When emergency crews arrived at the accident scene, they found the 72-year-old driver of the vehicle was not breathing. After restoring the driver's pulse, he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Utah Highway Patrol Vehicle sits on its side after rollover accident on I-15 in Bountiful.

All lanes of traffic were later reopened at approximately 1:30 p.m.