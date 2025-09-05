Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Motorcycle crash seriously injures rider and closes roadway in West Valley City

Motorcycle crash seriously injures rider and closes roadway in West Valley City
Poster image.jpg
Posted

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A crash involving a motorcyclist has closed down 5600 West in West Valley City and sent the rider to a hospital in extremely critical condition. The name of the motorcyclist hasn't been released.

West Valley City police say that the motorcyclist was going southbound on 5600 West when witnesses say he ran into the back of a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe bleeding and injuries to the pelvis.

Currently, 5600 West southbound is closed to 5000 South.

Police wouldn't confirm whether the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. They estimate he is in his 20s or 30s.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere