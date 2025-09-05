Motorcycle crash seriously injures rider and closes roadway in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A crash involving a motorcyclist has closed down 5600 West in West Valley City and sent the rider to a hospital in extremely critical condition. The name of the motorcyclist hasn't been released.

West Valley City police say that the motorcyclist was going southbound on 5600 West when witnesses say he ran into the back of a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe bleeding and injuries to the pelvis.

Currently, 5600 West southbound is closed to 5000 South.

Police wouldn't confirm whether the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. They estimate he is in his 20s or 30s.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.