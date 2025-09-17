Motorcyclist critically injured in crash blocking traffic in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in West Valley City that has blocked off some traffic. Currently, eastbound traffic is closed at 3600 West as officials work to clear the scene.

West Valley Police Department says that the first calls about the crash came in at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the incident happened in the area of 3320 West and 4100 South.

Investigators say that a driver in a car was turning left onto a driveway when it struck the motorcycle. Police add that traffic going eastbound had stopped to allow the car to turn, but the motorcycle allegedly went onto the shoulder lane to attempt to pass.

Bystanders immediately started helping the rider until medical teams were able to arrive.

The motorcyclist, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries and is cooperating with police.