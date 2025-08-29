Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY — Part of northbound Redwood Road is closed at 400 South following a crash between a box truck and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist had to be taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

What led up to the crash isn't currently known, as it is still under investigation. Police tell FOX 13 News that the driver of the box truck did stay on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Traffic on northbound Redwood Road is closed at 400 South, and the I-80 eastbound off ramp is closed.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.