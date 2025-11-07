Motorcyclist injured in Friday morning crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an early Friday morning crash in West Jordan. The crash happened just before 5:00 a.m., at the intersection of 1300 East and 900 South.

According to West Jordan police, what led up to the crash is still under investigation. Police are out at the scene, and eastbound traffic is still closed.

The name of the motorcyclist hasn't been released, though officers say they were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver involved in the crash didn't suffer injuries and stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.