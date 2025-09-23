Motorcyclist killed Provo crash along University Avenue

PROVO, Utah — A crash that killed a motorcyclist in Provo is under investigation. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to the Provo Police Department, the crash happened Monday evening at around 6:35 p.m. Officers say that a passenger van was traveling north along University Avenue when it made a left turn at the intersection of 1200 South, hitting the motorcyclist who was going south.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital but passed away.

While officers were at the crash, another crash happened near 300 South University Avenue. In that crash, police say a vehicle hit the center island structure of the roadway, causing traffic obstructions.

Officers responded to the second crash and began a DUI investigation. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.