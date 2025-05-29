Multiple rollover accidents causing traffic delays in northern, southern Utah

FARMINGTON, Utah — Separate rollover accidents across the state are currently causing traffic delays on Utah roadways Thursday afternoon, with serious injuries confirmed in one of the accidents.

Watch LIVE below as crews work rollover accidents in Washington City, Farmington:

One of the rollover accidents is on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Washington City near 500 South. Few details have been released about whether anyone was injured and what caused the accident.

Another rollover accident involving serious injuries has been reported on State Route 177 in Farmington, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Neither I-15 or SR-177 has been shut down, although travel in some lanes is being affected.

