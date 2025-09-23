Multiple sheep killed in Provo Canyon rollover accident

PROVO, Utah — Multiple sheep were killed in a rollover accident involving a semi truck that is blocking travel through Provo Canyon on Tuesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the semi was hauling the animals when the driver went through a turn too fast and lost control at around 2 p.m.

It's not known how many sheep were killed in the accident. The driver was not injured, UHP said, and crews are on scene rescuing the sheep that survived.