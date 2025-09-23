Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Multiple sheep killed in Provo Canyon rollover accident

Rollover accident in Provo Canyon
UDOT
Rollover accident in Provo Canyon
Posted

PROVO, Utah — Multiple sheep were killed in a rollover accident involving a semi truck that is blocking travel through Provo Canyon on Tuesday.

Watch LIVE traffic from rollover accident in Provo Canyon below:

The Utah Highway Patrol said the semi was hauling the animals when the driver went through a turn too fast and lost control at around 2 p.m.

It's not known how many sheep were killed in the accident. The driver was not injured, UHP said, and crews are on scene rescuing the sheep that survived.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere