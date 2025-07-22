Natural gas leak prompts evacuations of several blocks in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Evacuation orders are in effect as officials in Clearfield are asking people to avoid the area near 2380 South 500 West for the next few hours as they work to contain a natural gas leak.

A four-block radius around the location is under the evacuation order, according to the North Davis Fire District, after a 6-inch natural gas line was struck in the area.

There are also a number of road closures due to the leak, but the specific roads were not named.

What caused the leak or just how much gas has been let out hasn't been made available.

