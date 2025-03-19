Road restrictions implemented following winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — While the winter storm that impacted much of northern Utah has left our area roads are still seeing the impacts of the storm. More than 50 crashes have been reported as of 6:45 a.m. according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The Utah Department of Transportation has also implemented some road restrictions due to the slick roads. Big Cottonwood Canyon is currently open, but traction laws are in effect.

Little Cottonwood Canyon is currently closed due to avalanche mitigation in the area.

On State Route 14 from Cedar City to Long Valley Junction both directions are restricted to semi-trucks.

Daniels Canyon, U.S. 40, is currently requiring traction devices for all vehicles in both directions.

FOX 13 News will be monitoring the situation on the roads and will update this article when new alerts are issued.