WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A rollover crash is currently blocking 2 lanes of northbound I-15 in Washington County. Officials say it will be a couple of hours before the road is completely reopened.

Watch live: Crews respond to rollover crash on I-15

The crash happened near mile marker 22 on the interstate just before Leeds. It is currently unknown what led to the crash.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.