Same driver caught speeding in separate school zones in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Any remorse a driver felt about getting caught speeding in a school zone in Sandy was short-lived, as they were quickly caught speeding again in a different school zone.

The Sandy Police Department shared a social media post Thursday about the unidentified driver who chose to double down on not caring about the safety of school children.

Police said the driver was first cited for traveling 38 miles per hour in one school zone, and then caught later going 28 miles per hour in a totally separate school zone. A photo attached to the post showed the reading from the second stop.

The maximum speed in a school zone is 20 miles per hour.

The department used the back-to-back citations as a reminder to drivers about school zone speed limits.

"Our officers will continue to monitor school zones to help keep kids safe," the post said. "Let’s all do our part and stay mindful behind the wheel, especially around schools.