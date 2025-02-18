Single vehicle rollover causes slowdowns on Interstate 80

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A single-vehicle rollover is causing major backups on eastbound Interstate 80 currently.

Utah's Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 8:18 a.m. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, only one vehicle was involved in the crash near where SR-36 merges with Interstate 80.

Watch Live: Interstate 80 crash slows traffic

There were two people in the vehicle at the time of the crash and first responders say both were taken to the hospital. One reportedly has major injuries while the other has minor injuries.

The left lane of eastbound I-80 was closed. It reopened at 9:25 a.m. but traffic is still moving slowly through the area.

Utah Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash. They do believe impairment may have been involved.