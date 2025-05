ROY, Utah — Drivers heading south towards Salt Lake City can expect to see a backup for the next couple of hours as crews work to repair a sinkhole in I-15.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, two right lanes of southbound I-15 are closed due to the repairs. This is happening just south of where I-15 intersects with West 5600 South.

Utah Department of Transportation officials are on the scene and they expect to fully reopen the road in the coming hours.