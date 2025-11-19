Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

St. George police investigating person hit by vehicle near Utah Tech University

St. George police investigating person hit by vehicle near Utah Tech University
Posted
and last updated

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Traffic through the intersection of 700 East and 100 South in St. George, near the campus of Utah Tech University, is back flowing after police closed the intersection to investigate a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When the crash happened and what led up to it aren't immediately clear. St. George police first put out their alert about the road closures at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes while driving in the area. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere