Suspects at large after non-fatal shooting at historic Murray farm

Google Maps
File photo (Google Street View) of Wheeler Farm in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — Police are looking for multiple suspects who they say shot one victim Tuesday evening at Wheeler Farm in Murray.

Murray Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near the northeast corner of the historic farm property, which is owned by Salt Lake County.

One victim went to the hospital after being shot. It's not yet known how many times they were struck, but officials said their condition is non-life-threatening.

Police said multiple suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. As of 7:30 p.m., they were still at large.

Officials added that they believe the suspects and the victim knew each other.

