Teen killed on motorcyle in American Fork Canyon crash

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah — A 17-year-old was killed after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in American Fork Canyon on Monday, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

The unidentified teen was riding towards American Fork on State Route 92 when his motorcycle went off the road and crashed.

The teen was transported by ambulance down the canyon so he could be transported to the hospital, but he died before reaching the helicopter.

The American Fork side of the canyon will be closed for approximately two hours so crews could clean up the accident.