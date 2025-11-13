Utah expands traction law for vehicles in Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY — The latest version of Utah's traction laws may upset people looking to enjoy Big and Little Cottonwood canyons before a storm even hits the area.

With the newest update to the law being implemented by the Utah Department of Transportation, officials are now able to enforce traction requirements up to 24 hours before a storm front moves in.

UDOT says the update, which came through legislation passed earlier this year, allows drivers to "prepare before snow starts falling." The revised law also requires vehicles in the canyons to have at least 5/32 inch of tire tread, and allows for "stricter enforcement" during storms.

The new version enables law enforcement agencies to issue citations for those who violate the traction law.

“Our new, enhanced traction requirements are all about safety,” UDOT Region Two Director Robert Stewart said. “These updates make sure drivers have the right equipment before heading into the canyons, even if a storm rolls in while they’re parked. We hope this gives everyone more peace of mind knowing they, and the drivers around them, are ready for winter conditions.”

Traction law enforcement is handled by the Cottonwood Heights and Sandy City police departments, with additional support from the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office for roadside and parking enforcement.

UDOT is working to help drivers prepare, offering the free Cottonwood Canyons Sticker Program, which provides voluntary winter tire inspections at more than 140 tire shops. Those inspections run from November 13 to February 28.

The sticker program is free and voluntary, and the stickers are not required to drive in Big or Little Cottonwood Canyon. The stickers work to show that a vehicle has proper traction devices for traveling in the canyons when the Traction Law is in effect.

“It takes all of us working together to keep our canyons safe,” Stewart said. “Winter recreation is a Utah tradition we all value. A little preparation now means more time enjoying the mountains, and less time worrying about safety or compliance.”

According to UDOT, since launching the sticker program in 2021, 86% of participants say they noticed more vehicles in the canyon that are properly equipped for winter.

Drivers are also encouraged to plan ahead, slow down, and consider using transit to reach ski resorts. Real-time updates on canyon conditions are available through the UDOT website.