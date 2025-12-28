Man arrested after stabbing mother in Bountiful home

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A man is in jail facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing his mother during an argument at her Bountiful home Saturday.

The suspect, whose FOX 13 News is choosing not to identify to protect the victim's identity, was arrested for attempted murder Saturday afternoon after his brother contacted police Saturday afternoon.

Once on scene, responders found the victim unresponsive, later transporting her to a local hospital. She was immediately prepped for emergency surgery and is currently in the intensive care unit. Medical personnel reported two stab wounds to the ear and neck area, and one to shoulder.

According to arresting documents, the brother told police he saw the suspect grab a knife, run toward the victim, and stab her. The victim's husband heard her scream and later saw the brother fighting to push the knife away.

Once in custody, the suspect admitted to stabbing his mother multiple times, later saying "it wasn't a happy ending, but it wasn't remorse."

The suspect is currently being held without bail.