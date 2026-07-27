You've been warned: Vital I-215 off-ramps set for weeks-long closures

SALT LAKE CITY — The ongoing Interstate 215 construction project will force a weeks-long closure of multiple exits and off-ramps, leaving drivers to find alternate routes to places such as Salt Lake City International Airport.

Starting Tuesday at 8 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation will close three northbound I-215 off-ramps, including the main route to the airport from the south, and expects to reopen them just ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

The following ramps will be closed for approximately 5 weeks:



Northbound I-215 to westbound I-80, a primary route to the airport ( Closed for approximately 35 days )

) Northbound I-215 to eastbound I-80 ( Closed for approximately 35 days )

) Northbound I-215 to Redwood Road (Closed through October 2)

The new closures are part of the construction project that began nearly a year ago and is not expected to be completed until next summer. During the project, 18 bridge decks will be replaced, and 12 bridges will be repaired.

The Redwood Road to northbound I-215 ramp also remains closed through next July.