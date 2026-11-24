SOLITUDE, Utah — Utah's snow season is off to a promising start, and mountain-goers are hopeful for a much better winter after last year's disappointing snowpack.

In Big Cottonwood Canyon, visitors were out hiking, sledding and taking in the early-season snowfall Monday.

For Macie Steer, who was visiting from the Austin, Texas area, the snow was a surprise.

"I wasn't expecting any snow," Steer said.

Her friends brought her up the canyon to see Utah's mountains up close. Cameron Measom, who has lived in Utah for years, said the early snow was bringing back memories of winters past.

"We were listening to Christmas music on the way up here. I was like, yes, it looks like Christmas now," Measom said.

Others are hoping the early snow is a sign of a much better season ahead.

"I'm hoping that the Super El Niño delivers and that we're able to, you know, have a similar season like we had in '22 and '23," said Mark Seifert.

For people working at Utah's ski resorts, last winter was a difficult one.

"We were here last winter and that was a little bit of a bust," Dalton Williams said. "It felt like a really short-lived winter. So this Super El Niño is definitely cause for some optimism."

Utah starts the season with above-average snowpack

Utah's assistant state climatologist Jon Meyer said the state is already starting the season in a much better position than it has in recent years.

"The state right now is 124% of normal for statewide snowpack. Great place to be," Meyer said.

Central and southern Utah are seeing the strongest start, while parts of northern Utah remain below average.

Meyer said the latest Climate Prediction Center outlook has not changed significantly for Utah. The first half of winter is expected to be closer to average, with better odds for precipitation later in the season.

The outlook shows increased favorability for precipitation across Utah during February, March and April.

Meyer said that consistency in the forecast is encouraging, especially after several years of disappointing seasonal outlooks.

El Niño doesn't guarantee a big snow year

El Niño can influence Utah's winter weather, but it does not guarantee a particularly snowy season.

Meyer said northern Utah does not have as strong a statistical relationship with El Niño as some other parts of the western United States.

The latest snowpack numbers show a north-to-south gradient, with central and southern Utah seeing a stronger start.

Meyer said the state still has a long way to go before reaching its typical peak snowpack, which generally occurs around April 2.

He also said Utah's wet fall has left soil moisture levels exceptionally high for this time of year. That could help boost runoff next spring because less snowmelt will be needed to replenish dry soils.

Warmer temperatures remain a concern

Despite the promising start, Meyer said temperatures will be an important factor this winter.

Warmer storms could bring rain instead of snow, particularly during the late-winter and spring months.

That could lead to earlier snowmelt and affect how much water is available in Utah's rivers and reservoirs during the warmer months.

Meyer said the early snow and favorable precipitation outlook are reasons for optimism, but consistent storms and cold temperatures will be needed to keep building the snowpack.

For now, people enjoying the snow in Big Cottonwood Canyon are hoping this early taste of winter is just the beginning.

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