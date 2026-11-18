SOLITUDE, Utah — Ski season is getting underway in Utah, with Solitude Mountain Resort targeting Friday to open its first few runs.

Snow is falling in the mountains, and crews are preparing to make more snow as temperatures allow. The resort says it has been testing its snowmaking system for the past several weeks and plans to keep making snow ahead of opening day.

"We're always ready to open earlier if we got the snow or the temperatures for snowmaking, but with this week's weather, it looks like Friday is a good goal," said Alex Wheeler, Solitude's experience manager.

WATCH | Solitude Mountain Resort is targeting Friday opening as ski season gets underway

Solitude Mountain Resort is targeting Friday opening as ski season gets underway

The initial plan is to open Link Lift and Easy Street, with the possibility of adding Moonbeam if upcoming storms deliver enough natural snow.

Solitude has also expanded its snowmaking capabilities over the past two years, adding more equipment to cover additional trails and help build an early-season base.

The resort says its food and beverage outlets, retail shops, rentals, and ski and ride school will also be available for opening weekend.

And there's a little extra planned for Saturday. Solitude is kicking off the season with a DJ and donuts for guests.

"We're going to party, we're going to kick the season off right, DJ and donuts on Saturday, and it's going to be good snow, good vibes. We're going to do it up the Solitude way for sure," said Scott Lee, vice president of recreation services.

Solitude is now the only ski resort in northern Utah that plans to open this week. Alta Ski Area and Park City Mountain were originally planning on a Friday, Nov. 20 opening. However, they both announced this week that they're pushing their opening dates back.

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