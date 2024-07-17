Southern, eastern Utah face 'significant' flash flood threat

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Several locations across southern and eastern Utah, including areas that draw large crowds within the state during the summer, face potential flash flooding that could be significant.

The National Weather Service warned of a flash flood threat starting Thursday afternoon and into the evening. According to the advisory, areas most likely to see flash flooding include slot canyons, normally dry washes and areas near recent burn scars.

Recent wildfires burning across Utah have created several burn scars, increasing the danger in numerous locations.

Specific areas with a heightened threat of flash flooding include:



Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Grand Staircase-Escalante

San Rafael Swell

Zion National Park

Anyone going on hikes in the locations targeted by flash flood threats are being told to monitor the weather and consider making alternate plans.