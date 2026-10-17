Sunshine this weekend, with increasing showers into next week

SALT LAKE CITY — Happy Weekend, Utah!

It's a calm and dry start to the weekend with near-seasonal temperatures statewide. Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s up in northern Utah, with highs in the 70's for St. George.

Moisture will increase over southern Utah on Sunday, bringing mainly cloud cover with a few isolated storms. A more active pattern is expected to return by midweek with widespread precipitation Wednesday and possibly into the weekend.

Temperatures will likely tumble by the end of the week with highs trending 10-15 degrees below average. Stay tuned!

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