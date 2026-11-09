Ugh! Utah's inversion season is underway. Here's what you need to know

SALT LAKE CITY — A layer of haze is starting to settle over the Salt Lake Valley, signaling the return of a familiar wintertime concern for Utahns: inversion season.

The view from above the valley may be picturesque, but the haze is a reminder of the air quality challenges that come with local winters.

Some visitors taking in the view from Ensign Peak were surprised to learn the haze wasn't simply fog or natural mist.

"One thing that was noticeable, it looked like your haze and just thought it was just a natural haze, but I understand now that it's mainly caused by pollution," said Vaughan Dennison, who is visiting from New Zealand.

So why does this happen?

During the winter, shorter days and less sunshine mean the valley doesn't warm up as much. Cold air settles near the ground, and when high pressure sticks around, that colder air can become trapped beneath warmer air above it.

Bryce Bird, air quality director with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, says the cold air gets trapped in the same place where people live and where many of the valley's pollution emissions originate.

Bird says what we're seeing now is an early preview of what's ahead. Inversions can become much stronger later in the winter, especially when snow is on the ground, and temperatures get colder. If those conditions stick around for days or even weeks, pollution concentrations can build and become a public health concern.

There are steps Utahns can take to help limit emissions during those periods. Bird recommends teleworking when possible, carpooling, driving less, and turning down the thermostat a few degrees. Avoiding wood burning can also help reduce pollution.

As inversion season gets underway, residents can keep an eye on current air quality conditions and forecasts through FOX 13 AirView.

While inversions are a natural part of Utah's winter weather pattern, the pollution trapped beneath them is something everyone can help reduce.

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