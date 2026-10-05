Utah's October Heat Wave Continues

Daytime highs today are expected to be the warmest of the week. In SLC, highs could reach the mid-to-upper 80s, which is much warmer than normal for early October. The record high for today is 87 degrees.

A weak system moving through the state on Tuesday could bring a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly to mountain areas. There will be enough moisture in the air for some rain, but the system is not strong enough to create widespread storms.

Even after Tuesday's weather system passes, temperatures are expected to stay above normal through the rest of the week. Most valleys across Utah should see highs in the low 80s, while St. George will continue to reach the low to mid-90s.

A bigger change is expected next weekend as the first major autumn storm system of the season approaches the western US.

Models suggest the storm could pull moisture north from the remnants of Hurricane Rachel in the eastern Pacific Ocean. However, there is uncertainty about how the storm will develop and how much moisture will reach Utah.

For now, expect several more days of summer-like warmth before fall weather finally arrives.

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