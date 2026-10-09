Where to get sandbags ahead of Utah storms, possible flooding

SANDY, Utah — With flooding possible in parts of Utah as remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel move into the state, several communities are offering sandbags to residents.

TRACK THE STORMS: Get real-time weather information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Recent burn scars are particularly concerning as they can rapidly channel runoff and produce dangerous debris flows. In urban areas, locations with poor drainage may also experience flooding.

Below are locations where residents can get sandbags as long as supplies last:

CARBON COUNTY



878 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price

EAGLE MOUNTAIN



Call the emergency utilities hotline to request sandbags: 801-789-5959 (Option 4)

ENTERPRISE CITY



The sandbag station is located in the yard. Enter through the chain-link fence on 400 South.

HURRICANE CITY



Fire Station 42

700 West & 400 South intersection

200 West by the ballfields

Hurricane Animal Shelter

Dixie Springs (3400 West)

'Cone of uncertainty' as remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel head to Utah:

Utah prepares for remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel

LINDON CITY



946 W. Center Street until 5 p.m

PAROWAN / CEDAR CITY



Parowan City Firehouse: Sand and empty bags available behind the west side of the firehouse for residents who would like to fill their own sandbags. Please bring your own shovel

Iron County Road Shed: Pre-filled sandbags available in containers at 1302 W. Kitty Hawk Drive in Cedar City

ST. GEORGE



Reuse Center: 575 E. Brigham Road Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.



SANDY CITY



9800 S. Highland Drive

SANTA CLARA-IVINS



Santa Clara Fire Station - 2365 Rachel Drive

TOOELE



Public Works Campus: Located inside the East Gate, just off Main Street near 1000 South / SR-36.

Fire Station #3: 145 East 1000 North

WASHINGTON COUNTY



Fire stations

WAYNE COUNTY

