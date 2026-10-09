Where to get sandbags ahead of Utah storms, possible flooding

SANDY, Utah — With flooding possible in parts of Utah as remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel move into the state, several communities are offering sandbags to residents.
TRACK THE STORMS: Get real-time weather information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app
Recent burn scars are particularly concerning as they can rapidly channel runoff and produce dangerous debris flows. In urban areas, locations with poor drainage may also experience flooding.
Below are locations where residents can get sandbags as long as supplies last:
CARBON COUNTY
- 878 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price
EAGLE MOUNTAIN
- Call the emergency utilities hotline to request sandbags: 801-789-5959 (Option 4)
ENTERPRISE CITY
- The sandbag station is located in the yard. Enter through the chain-link fence on 400 South.
HURRICANE CITY
- Fire Station 42
- 700 West & 400 South intersection
- 200 West by the ballfields
- Hurricane Animal Shelter
- Dixie Springs (3400 West)
'Cone of uncertainty' as remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel head to Utah:
LINDON CITY
- 946 W. Center Street until 5 p.m
PAROWAN / CEDAR CITY
- Parowan City Firehouse: Sand and empty bags available behind the west side of the firehouse for residents who would like to fill their own sandbags. Please bring your own shovel
- Iron County Road Shed: Pre-filled sandbags available in containers at 1302 W. Kitty Hawk Drive in Cedar City
ST. GEORGE
Reuse Center: 575 E. Brigham Road
- Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
SANDY CITY
- 9800 S. Highland Drive
SANTA CLARA-IVINS
- Santa Clara Fire Station - 2365 Rachel Drive
TOOELE
- Public Works Campus: Located inside the East Gate, just off Main Street near 1000 South / SR-36.
- Fire Station #3: 145 East 1000 North
WASHINGTON COUNTY
- Fire stations
WAYNE COUNTY
- Wayne County Courthouse: Between the courthouse and the Road Creek Inn.
- Torrey Town Shop
- Hanksville: Contact Hanksville Town Hall