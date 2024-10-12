Will it ever be fall? Utahns wait and wait for temps to drop

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday was very similar to the day and weeks before, with the calendar reading October, but the weather has not been feeling like fall in Salt Lake City.

The sun was blazing and sweaters remained stashed away as people shared mixed feelings about the delayed turn of the weather.

"I wish it was a little bit more cooler, to get more in the season, in the mood of it,” said Jaelyn Kerr, who lives in Bountiful.

Salt Lake City International Airport reached a high of 88 degrees Friday, breaking the record set in 1996.

"It’s obviously not good that it’s probably this hot, but I'm enjoying it,” said Ericah Lage, who has lived in the Salt Lake Valley her whole life.

Let’s just say, these warmer temps have some homes divided.

"It’s wonderful, though,” said LuAnn Abeyta.

“I don't like it,” replied Dianne Abeyta.

"I’m not a huge fan of it, I definitely love the cooling weather. So I miss what Utah used to be,” said Annie Madsen.

People are soaking in what could be the last warm weekend of the year as temperatures are expected to drop significantly next week.

"I just love seeing my kids enjoy it," said Lage. "I have a good time."

