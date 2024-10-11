Dia de los Muertos, pumpkins, skates and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with these great events for you and your family across Utah, no matter what you enjoy.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

North Logan Pumpkin Walk - Celebrate over 40 years of North Logan tradition! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Elk Ridge Park will host a FREE event featuring hundreds of community-made "pumpkin walk" features from painted gourds to glowing pumpkins! Follow the link for more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Dibble Farms Fall Festival - Get in the pumpkin season spirit! This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Dibble Farms is hosting a FREE event featuring live music, a pumpkin patch, food trucks, train rides, kids games and more! Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Pumpkin & Scarecrow Festival - Celebrate the fall season with Cedar City! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Diamond Z Arena will host an event featuring pumpkin patch activities, face painting, trick-or-treating, food, and more! The cost is $5 per child. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Petapalooza - Looking for a new pet? This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Wheeler Historic Farm is hosting a FREE event hosting over 10 local pet rescues will be attending and feature pet adoptions, pet product vendors, food trucks and MORE! Animal Control officers will attend microchips and license pets in the Salt Lake County jurisdiction. Follow the link for more information.

Wheels Park Grand Opening Event - Get your skates ready! This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wheels Park will host the Grand Opening of its Phase 1 project starting with competitions (helmets required), vendor fair featuring food trucks and free demos and lessons. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Follow the link for more information.

Ginormous Pumpkin Regatta - The famous fall festival returns to South Jordan! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the North Shore in Daybreak at 10491 Lake Avenue will host a giant pumpkin carving contest, cardboard boat race, food trucks and a giant pumpkin drop! Follow the link for more information.

Annual Fall Barket - The farmer's market for all things dogs is back! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fairmont Park will host a FREE event featuring vendors, food trucks, costume contests and more! All leashed dogs are welcome! The event will be on the southwest side next to the skate park. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Mapleton Scarecrow Spectacular - Walk amongst the scarecrows in Mapleton! This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mapleton City Park will host a baking contest, Great Pumpkin growing contest, family activities, face paintings and more! Scarecrow Contestant and Harvest Bake-Off winners will be announced shortly after 5:00 p.m. Follow the link for more information and the full schedule.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Scarecrow Walk & Haunted Canyon - The popular Southern Utah fall event returns! This Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Red Hills Desert Garden will host spooky decorations across the slot canyon! Follow the link for more information.

Art in Kayenta Festival - Looking for art? This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Kayenta Art Village will host a FREE event featuring over 50 juried regional and national artists, beer and wine garden, live music and more! Select art pieces and more will have a silent auction bidding opportunities. Follow the link for more information.