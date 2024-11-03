Winter storm impacting travel across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As forecast, an overnight storm is bringing snow and hazardous road conditions to much of Utah on Sunday.

While not a large front, it is one of the first impactful storms to hit the state this season. The National Weather Service said lake effect snow showers moved through the Tooele Valley early Sunday, although accumulations did not gather on paved surfaces.

Scattered light snow showers are expected to develop across much of Utah in the afternoon as colder air moves into the area.

As of 11 a.m., snow totals were reported in the following areas:



BRIAN HEAD - 8.6 inches

SNOWBIRD - 8"

ALTA - 7"

ALPINE 3.7"

DANIEL'S SUMMIT - 4.6"

Drivers attempting to head up the Cottonwood Canyons are urged to use caution, with wet and slushy conditions reported on both SR-190 and SR-210. Patchy ice is expected when temperatures drop on Sunday evening.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the following roads could see weather-related hazards throughout the day:

