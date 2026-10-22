Invisible pain, real help: Finding relief from chronic pain

Pain isn’t always visible. Without a cast or an obvious injury, people living with chronic pain may struggle to help others understand what they’re experiencing.

Mindy Devaney, a nurse practitioner with Intermountain Health’s Connect Care Pain Management program, said listening to patients is an essential part of treating their pain.

“You don’t see these outwardly, you’re not wearing a cast, you don’t have a physical injury, so it is really hard for patients to be able to be understood,” Devaney said. “But also listen to and appreciate that there is real pain that we need to treat.”

An estimated 51.6 million U.S. adults, or about 1 in 5, experienced chronic pain in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For some people, seeking help means reconsidering the belief that pain is a personal challenge they simply have to endure. It also means recognizing how pain affects their daily lives and relationships.

Through Connect Care, patients can meet virtually with providers who work to understand their experiences and develop individualized treatment plans. Options may include medication, physical therapy and mental health support.

“I’m very lucky to be able to serve our patients because we have a multidisciplinary team that can assist us,” Devaney said.

That team also includes access to a professional who can address concerns about substance use.

“We have a substance abuse professional or physician that’s able to see patients virtually as well through our team if we do have any concerns,” Devaney said.

Devaney encourages patients to seek care early rather than wait for pain to become a bigger part of their lives.

People experiencing pain that has lasted more than three months can contact Intermountain Health’s Connect Care Pain Management program to learn about treatment options.

To schedule an appointment, call 801-442-7246 or schedule a visit online.

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