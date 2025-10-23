TeleOncology brings cancer care closer to home for Fillmore mom

After nine months of nearly weekly two-hour trips from Fillmore to American Fork for chemotherapy, Ivy Huffer dreaded another six months of treatment ahead.

It’s been a long road for a mom of six to be able to ring that cancer-free bell. But thanks to new technology, that road got a little shorter.

For the final six months of her therapy, Huffer was able to receive her cancer treatments just five minutes from home at Fillmore Community Hospital. She was the first person ever to get cancer treatment there—even without an oncologist on staff.

That was made possible through Intermountain Health’s new TeleOncology program.

The development of this program was born from the personal experience of Intermountain’s oncology team.

“Derek Haslam, one of the initial oncologists for Intermountain, had family in Vernal and didn’t want to come all the way to Provo to get help—but did because they had to,” said Dr. Nathan Peterson, Huffer’s oncologist. “It was the only option at the time. And so he and Intermountain leaders developed this program so that people don’t anymore.”

Even though Dr. Peterson remained in American Fork or Provo, he was still able to consult with Huffer remotely. More importantly, she could get her care from familiar faces close to home.

“Some of the nurses were my literal neighbors,” Huffer said. “When you see them out of the hospital, you stop at the gas station or the grocery store. You bump into them—and they’re very caring people.”

A swiveling camera next to the screen acts as Dr. Peterson’s eyes, allowing him to meet virtually with patients and answer questions, even without being physically present.

“He was really good to listen to me,” Huffer said.

When she finally got her clean bill of health, it was time for the traditional ringing of the bell. But as the first cancer patient at Fillmore Community Hospital, the celebration had a rural twist.

“I had a little cowbell, which is perfect because, you know, we’re a rural area,” she said. “They invited everybody from the hospital and the clinics, and they had donuts. There was a lot of hugs. There was a lot of crying. And I was glad to be done with that step.”

Even from behind a screen, Dr. Peterson said he couldn’t hold back his pride in his patient.

“It’s awe-inspiring to us as providers to take care of them—just from everything they go through,” he said. “And, you know, she’s fantastic, so it’s been a pleasure.”